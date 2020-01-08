EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.44

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.44 and traded as high as $76.19. EnerSys shares last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 126,776 shares.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

