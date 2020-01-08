EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.71, 9,904,504 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,795,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. TheStreet cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 227,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.