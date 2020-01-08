ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.35. ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals, including body wear, swimwear, accessories, and shoes; sportswear; and lifestyle and home products, such as time wear, jewelry, eyewear, fragrances, socks and tights, and umbrellas, as well as products for mums under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

