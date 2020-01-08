ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S alerts:

ESSYY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 25,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,050. ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.