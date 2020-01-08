Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.32.

Shares of EL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,381. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $208.33.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

