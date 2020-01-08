Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.39

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.39 and last traded at $208.25, with a volume of 259357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after buying an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after buying an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after buying an additional 334,467 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

