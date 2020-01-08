EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $369,438.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050110 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00650128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00210622 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00078747 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,148,598 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

