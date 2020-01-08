Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Trading Up 5%

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.79), approximately 47,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.66).

The company has a market cap of $155.86 million and a P/E ratio of 84.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Wise sold 499,977 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £874,959.75 ($1,150,959.94).

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.