EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.37 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $439,240. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 170.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,780 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

