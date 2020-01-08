Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVOK. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

