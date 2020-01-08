Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 7,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $788.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

