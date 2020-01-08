EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EZPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.
EZCORP stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
