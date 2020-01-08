EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

