Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.96, approximately 109,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIH.U shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax India from C$14.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax India from C$15.75 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax India from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 82.03.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

