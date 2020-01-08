Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FARM. ValuEngine cut Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 46,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.30. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 767.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

