Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

