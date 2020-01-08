Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $579,172.50 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $579,172.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $160,500.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $223,650.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $150,450.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $153,225.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 748,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

