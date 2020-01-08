Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,921,000 after buying an additional 71,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

