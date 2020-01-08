Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,812.50 ($37.00).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,943 ($25.56) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,117.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,186.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

