Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

FNF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,691,000 after buying an additional 1,614,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,824.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,740 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

