Fire Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $157,534.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $157,534.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

