First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.01 and last traded at C$15.01, approximately 153,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 943,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.
In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,750. Insiders sold a total of 178,741 shares of company stock worth $2,735,606 in the last three months.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
