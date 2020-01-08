First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.01 and last traded at C$15.01, approximately 153,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 943,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1600996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,750. Insiders sold a total of 178,741 shares of company stock worth $2,735,606 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

