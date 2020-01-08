First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, approximately 196 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.