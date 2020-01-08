First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MYFW remained flat at $$16.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188. The company has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 9,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

