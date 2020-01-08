Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 976,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 499,682 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,118.80. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,490,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,715. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 237,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

