FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.70 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

