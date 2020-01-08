FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.70 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.
In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
