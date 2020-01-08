FOAM Price Hits $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $9,462.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,917,179 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

