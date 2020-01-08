Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,265 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Noble Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.