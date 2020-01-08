Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,024 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. 6,607,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

