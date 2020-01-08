Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 45,790 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

NYSE DO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.