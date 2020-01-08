Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,792. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $126.93 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.09.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

