Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 74,768 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,768 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 0.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,218. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

