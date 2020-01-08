FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is expected to gain traction from the growing demand for live programming. Fox is expected to benefit from its expanded station group that is helping it cover a lot of local news. Moreover, the acquisition of local television stations in Seattle and Milwaukee markets from Nexstar is a major political revenue driver. Fox generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Additionally, Fox’s deal with Facebook to provide sports content to the latter will help it reach a wider audience. The company’s recent deal to launch FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network on Sling TV is expected to drive user base in 2020.”

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

FOXA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 206,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.