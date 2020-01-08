Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FKWL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.