Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.27. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fred’s stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Fred’s at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

