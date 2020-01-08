Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU)’s share price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.13, approximately 247,261 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 652,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $886.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.51.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.70 million. Research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

