Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Up 4%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.75, 33,304 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 13,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

About Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

