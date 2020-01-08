Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf (TSE:RWU.B) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf (TSE:RWU.B)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.45 and last traded at C$22.45, approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.19.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit