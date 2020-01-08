FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Receives $3.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get FTS International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FTS International by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 191,516 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 161,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,000. FTS International has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.