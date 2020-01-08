FTX Token Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00027053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $210.88 million and $17.73 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.82 or 0.05988726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020982 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,965,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,093,097 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

