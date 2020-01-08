G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WILC stock remained flat at $$11.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. G Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.22.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

