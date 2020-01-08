Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) were up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.43, approximately 174,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 103,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.96.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

