Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of GLMD opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

