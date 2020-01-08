Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

