General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 3.3% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.75 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.