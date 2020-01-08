Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GENE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,871. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

