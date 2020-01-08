Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Down 27.7%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price traded down 27.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.26, 2,009,670 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,859,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit