Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Down 27.7%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price traded down 27.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.26, 2,009,670 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,859,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

