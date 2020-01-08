Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 419,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

About Genex Power (ASX:GNX)

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

