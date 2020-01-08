Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), approximately 34,827 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 645,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

