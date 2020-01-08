Gexan (GEX) Trading Up 25.5% This Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Gexan has a market cap of $28,954.00 and $12,957.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00656113 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00208296 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004964 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00075993 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,751,105 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,313 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

