Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Globaltrans Investment PLC (LON:GLTR)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 876 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 879 ($11.56), approximately 100,458 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.71).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.12.

About Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

